Fête votive avec de nombreuses animations :
– vendredi à 21h, loto.
– samedi : 14h30 concours de pétanque et attractions foraines. Grillades. 21h, bal.
– dimanche : 7h-18h vide-greniers, randonnées pédestres, apéritif, balades à dos de poney, repas, bal et feu d’artifice..
2023-07-21 fin : 2023-07-23 . EUR.
Mortefond
Montayral 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Organized by the Festival Committee of Montayral, with the program:
Friday at 9 p.m., super lotto.
Saturday at 2.30 p.m. pétanque competition and fairground attractions. Grills. 9 p.m., ball.
Sunday at 9am, hiking, aperitif, Country & Line demonstration, meal, ball and fireworks.
Fiesta votiva con mucha animación:
– viernes a las 21 h, bingo.
– sábado: a las 14.30 h, concurso de petanca y atracciones de feria. Carnes a la brasa. a las 21.00 h, baile.
– domingo: de 7.00 a 18.00 venta de garaje, paseos, aperitivo, paseos en poni, comida, baile y fuegos artificiales.
Fête votive mit zahlreichen Animationen :
– freitag: 21.00 Uhr: Lotto.
– samstag: 14:30 Uhr Boule-Wettbewerb und Kirmesattraktionen. Grillen. 21 Uhr: Tanz.
– sonntag: 7-18 Uhr Flohmarkt, Wanderungen, Aperitif, Ponyreiten, Essen, Tanz und Feuerwerk.
