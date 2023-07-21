Montayral en fête Mortefond Montayral, 21 juillet 2023, Montayral.

Montayral,Lot-et-Garonne

Fête votive avec de nombreuses animations :

– vendredi à 21h, loto.

– samedi : 14h30 concours de pétanque et attractions foraines. Grillades. 21h, bal.

– dimanche : 7h-18h vide-greniers, randonnées pédestres, apéritif, balades à dos de poney, repas, bal et feu d’artifice..

2023-07-21 fin : 2023-07-23 . EUR.

Mortefond

Montayral 47500 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Organized by the Festival Committee of Montayral, with the program:

Friday at 9 p.m., super lotto.

Saturday at 2.30 p.m. pétanque competition and fairground attractions. Grills. 9 p.m., ball.

Sunday at 9am, hiking, aperitif, Country & Line demonstration, meal, ball and fireworks.

Fiesta votiva con mucha animación:

– viernes a las 21 h, bingo.

– sábado: a las 14.30 h, concurso de petanca y atracciones de feria. Carnes a la brasa. a las 21.00 h, baile.

– domingo: de 7.00 a 18.00 venta de garaje, paseos, aperitivo, paseos en poni, comida, baile y fuegos artificiales.

Fête votive mit zahlreichen Animationen :

– freitag: 21.00 Uhr: Lotto.

– samstag: 14:30 Uhr Boule-Wettbewerb und Kirmesattraktionen. Grillen. 21 Uhr: Tanz.

– sonntag: 7-18 Uhr Flohmarkt, Wanderungen, Aperitif, Ponyreiten, Essen, Tanz und Feuerwerk.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par OT Fumel – Vallée du Lot