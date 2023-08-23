Visite guidée de la Collégiale Saint-Evroult de Mortain Mortain, 23 août 2023, Mortain-Bocage.

Edifice religieux trop peu connu, cette collégiale, voulue par le comte Robert de Mortain, demi-frère de Guillaume le Conquérant, sur invitation de son chanoine, Vital, est érigée fin XIe siècle en même temps que le Collège attenant qui devait éduquer tout jeune du comté se présentant. Aucun reste roman n’est encore visible de nos jours à l’exception d’un magnifique portail qui rappelle étrangement la porte Saint Louis de l’abbaye de Savigny. L’église actuelle fut reconstruite au XIIIe siècle et est particulièrement intéressante par son plan sans transept et son campanile à longs meneaux. Et l’intérieur subjugue par sa grande élégance, son mobilier en lien avec l’abbaye de Savigny, ses reliques étonnantes et le fameux chrismale avec ses inscriptions runiques. RV sur le parking de la place du château. Durée 1h15. Places limitées. Inscription obligatoire dans les bureaux d’information touristique ou en ligne sur https://reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com/ Renseignement au bureau de Mortain 02 33 59 19 74. Tarifs 7€/adulte et 4€ pour les 8-18 ans..

2023-08-23 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-08-23 15:45:00. .

Mortain Place du Château

Mortain-Bocage 50140 Manche Normandie



This religious building, which is not well known, was built at the end of the 11th century by Count Robert de Mortain, half-brother of William the Conqueror, at the invitation of his canon, Vital, at the same time as the adjoining college, which was to educate any young man from the county who presented himself. No Romanesque remains are still visible today, except for a magnificent portal which is strangely reminiscent of the Saint Louis door of the Savigny abbey. The present church was rebuilt in the 13th century and is particularly interesting because of its plan without transept and its bell tower with long mullions. And the interior subjugates by its great elegance, its furniture in connection with the abbey of Savigny, its amazing relics and the famous chrismale with its runic inscriptions. RV on the parking lot of the castle square. Duration 1h15. Limited places. Registration required at the tourist information offices or online at https://reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com/. Information at the Mortain office 02 33 59 19 74. Price 7€/adult and 4€ for 8-18 years old.

Este edificio religioso, poco conocido, fue construido a finales del siglo XI por el conde Robert de Mortain, hermanastro de Guillermo el Conquistador, por invitación de su canónigo, Vital, al mismo tiempo que el colegio contiguo, que debía educar a cualquier joven del condado que se presentara. En la actualidad no quedan restos románicos, salvo un magnífico portal que recuerda extrañamente a la puerta de San Luis de la abadía de Savigny. La iglesia actual fue reconstruida en el siglo XIII y es especialmente interesante por su planta sin transepto y su largo campanario con parteluz. Y el interior cautiva por su gran elegancia, su mobiliario vinculado a la abadía de Savigny, sus sorprendentes reliquias y el famoso crismón con sus inscripciones rúnicas. Punto de encuentro en el aparcamiento de la plaza del castillo. Duración 1h15. Plazas limitadas. Inscripción obligatoria en las oficinas de información turística o en línea en https://reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com/ Información en la oficina de Mortain 02 33 59 19 74. Precios 7€/adulto y 4€ para niños de 8 a 18 años.

Diese Stiftskirche, die von Graf Robert von Mortain, einem Halbbruder Wilhelms des Eroberers, auf Anregung seines Kanonikers Vital in Auftrag gegeben wurde, wurde Ende des 11. Jahrhunderts zusammen mit dem angrenzenden Kollegium errichtet, das jeden Jugendlichen aus der Grafschaft ausbilden sollte, der sich vorstellte. Heute sind keine romanischen Überreste mehr zu sehen, außer einem wunderschönen Portal, das auf seltsame Weise an die Porte Saint Louis der Abtei von Savigny erinnert. Die heutige Kirche wurde im 13. Jahrhundert wieder aufgebaut und ist vor allem wegen ihres querschifflosen Grundrisses und ihres Glockenturms mit langen Sprossen interessant. Und das Innere überwältigt durch seine große Eleganz, sein Mobiliar mit Bezug zur Savigny-Abtei, seine erstaunlichen Reliquien und das berühmte Chrisam mit seinen Runeninschriften. RV auf dem Parkplatz des Schlossplatzes. Dauer 1 Stunde und 15 Minuten. Begrenzte Anzahl von Plätzen. Anmeldung in den Touristeninformationsbüros oder online unter https://reservation.ot-montsaintmichel.com/ erforderlich. Auskunft im Büro von Mortain 02 33 59 19 74. Preis: 7 Euro pro Erwachsener und 4 Euro für Kinder von 8 bis 18 Jahren.

