Animation Station Verte : Atelier « initiation à la pêche aux écrevisses », 17 août 2023, Mortain-Bocage.

Atelier « initiation à la pêche aux écrevisses » le long de la Cance, encadré par la Fédération Départementale de la Pêche, pour comprendre l’environnement et les écosystèmes aquatiques, sensibiliser à la pêche et aux différentes techniques. A partir de 8 ans. 1€ par personne. Matériel fourni sur place, Prévoir une tenue adaptée. Nombre de places limité. Enfants sous la responsabilité des parents. RV à l’office de tourisme de Mortain. Inscription obligatoire auprès du bureau d’information touristique de Mortain-Bocage ..

2023-08-17 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-17 . .

Mortain-Bocage 50140 Manche Normandie



Workshop » introduction to crayfish fishing » along the Cance river, supervised by the Departmental Federation of Fishing, to understand the environment and the aquatic ecosystems, to make people aware of fishing and the different techniques. From 8 years old. 1? per person. Equipment provided on the spot, please bring appropriate clothing. Limited number of places. Children under the responsibility of their parents. RV at the tourist office of Mortain. Registration required at the tourist information office of Mortain-Bocage.

Taller de « Iniciación a la pesca del cangrejo de río » a lo largo del Cance, supervisado por la Fédération Départementale de la Pêche, para conocer el medio ambiente y los ecosistemas acuáticos, sensibilizar sobre la pesca y las diferentes técnicas. A partir de 8 años. 1? por persona. Material proporcionado in situ, se ruega traer ropa adecuada. Número de plazas limitado. Niños bajo la responsabilidad de sus padres. RV en la oficina de turismo de Mortain. Inscripción obligatoria en la oficina de turismo de Mortain-Bocage.

Workshop « Einführung in das Krebsfischen » entlang des Flusses Cance, betreut vom Fischereiverband des Departements. Ziel ist es, die Umwelt und die aquatischen Ökosysteme zu verstehen, das Bewusstsein für das Fischen und die verschiedenen Techniken zu schärfen. Ab 8 Jahren. 1 ? pro Person. Material wird vor Ort bereitgestellt, bitte geeignete Kleidung mitbringen. Begrenzte Anzahl von Plätzen. Kinder unter der Verantwortung der Eltern. Treffpunkt in der Touristeninformation von Mortain. Anmeldung erforderlich bei der Touristeninformation von Mortain-Bocage.

