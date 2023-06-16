Fête de la musique : « Bion fête la musique » Bion, 16 juin 2023, Mortain-Bocage.

Plusieurs concerts animeront la soirée avec la participation de l’école de musique du Mortainais et les groupes « O’Bronson », « Paterson », « Brin d’Zinc (avec Paulo the voice) et « Goulamask », suivis d’une soirée dansante avec « le clin d’oeil » disco mobile. Entrée 4€. Gratuit pour les – de 10 ans. Restauration et buvette sur place. Repas sous chapiteau de 19h30 à 23h, sur réservation au 06 85 41 38 81 ou 06 66 16 07 82 (entrée fête de la musique + repas = 20€ et 10€ pour les – de 10 ans..

2023-06-16 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-16 . .

Bion Le bourg

Mortain-Bocage 50140 Manche Normandie



Several concerts will animate the evening with the participation of the music school of Mortainais and the groups « O’Bronson », « Paterson », « Brin d’Zinc (with Paulo the voice) and « Goulamask », followed by a dance party with « le clin d’oeil » mobile disco. Entrance 4?. Free for children under 10 years old. Catering and refreshments on site. Meal under the big top from 7:30 pm to 11 pm, on reservation at 06 85 41 38 81 or 06 66 16 07 82 (entrance music festival + meal = 20? and 10? for the – of 10 years.

Varios conciertos amenizarán la velada con la participación de la escuela de música de Mortainais y los grupos « O’Bronson », « Paterson », « Brin d’Zinc (con Paulo la voz) y « Goulamask », seguidos de una fiesta de baile con la discoteca móvil « le clin d’oeil ». Entrada 4? Gratuita para menores de 10 años. Catering y refrescos in situ. Comida bajo la carpa de 19.30 a 23.00 h, previa reserva en el 06 85 41 38 81 o 06 66 16 07 82 (entrada al festival de música + comida = 20? y 10? para menores de 10 años.

Mehrere Konzerte gestalten den Abend unter Mitwirkung der Musikschule von Mortainais und der Gruppen « O’Bronson », « Paterson », « Brin d’Zinc (mit Paulo the voice) und « Goulamask », gefolgt von einem Tanzabend mit « le clin d’oeil » mobile disco. Eintritt 4 ? Kostenlos für Kinder unter 10 Jahren. Essen und Trinken vor Ort. Essen im Festzelt von 19.30 bis 23 Uhr, Reservierung erforderlich unter 06 85 41 38 81 oder 06 66 16 07 82 (Eintritt Musikfest + Essen = 20? und 10? für Kinder unter 10 Jahren).

Mise à jour le 2023-05-01 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche