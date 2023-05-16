Balade pédestre Mortainaise en soirée Mortain, 16 mai 2023, Mortain-Bocage.

Organisée par l’association Mortain-Bocage Animations. 20h00 : randonnée pédestre à Mortain-Bocage. RV sur le parking devant l’office de tourisme. Gratuit. Contact : Roland VEILPEAU 02 33 59 28 66 OU 06 76 66 73 38.

2023-05-16 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-16 . .

Mortain

Mortain-Bocage 50140 Manche Normandie



Organized by the association Mortain-Bocage Animations. 8:00 pm : walking tour in Mortain-Bocage. RV on the parking in front of the tourist office. Free of charge. Contact : Roland VEILPEAU 02 33 59 28 66 OR 06 76 66 73 38

Organizado por la asociación Animaciones de Mortain-Bocage. 20:00 h: recorrido a pie por Mortain-Bocage. RV en el aparcamiento frente a la oficina de turismo. Entrada gratuita. Contacto: Roland VEILPEAU 02 33 59 28 66 O 06 76 66 73 38

Organisiert von der Vereinigung Mortain-Bocage Animations. 20.00 Uhr: Wanderung in Mortain-Bocage. RV auf dem Parkplatz vor dem Tourismusbüro. Kostenlos. Kontakt: Roland VEILPEAU 02 33 59 28 66 ODER 06 76 66 73 38

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche