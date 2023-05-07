Concert chants du XVe au XXè 11 Place Sainte-Foy, 7 mai 2023, Morlaàs.

Avec la commission culture de la mairie et l’association art culture et patrimoine les chœurs de Séméac et chorale Arpège Fleuris seront en concert à l’Eglise St Foy pour un concert de chants du XVème au XXème siècle..

11 Place Sainte-Foy Eglise Sainte Foy

Morlaàs 64160 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



With the culture commission of the town hall and the association art culture and heritage the choirs of Seméac and Arpège Fleuris choir will be in concert at the Church of St Foy for a concert of songs from the 15th to the 20th century.

Con la comisión de cultura del ayuntamiento y la asociación de arte, cultura y patrimonio, el coro Séméac y el coro Arpège Fleuris ofrecerán en la iglesia de St Foy un concierto de canciones de los siglos XV al XX.

In Zusammenarbeit mit der Kulturkommission des Rathauses und dem Verein art culture et patrimoine werden die Chöre von Séméac und der Chor Arpège Fleuris in der Kirche St Foy ein Konzert mit Liedern aus dem 15. bis 20. Jahrhundert geben.

