Brocante & Fête patronale centre bourg Morienne
Brocante & Fête patronale centre bourg, 11 juin 2023, Morienne.
Foire à tout qui réunie de nombreux exposants dans le centre du village
Restauration et buvette. Manège et jeux pour enfants.
Marché de producteurs sous réserve.
Emplacement gratuit sur réservation
Infos : 06 37 03 28 12 / 06 21 61 37 04.
2023-06-11 à 07:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-11 . .
centre bourg
Morienne 76390 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Everything fair with many exhibitors in the center of the village
Catering and refreshment stand. Carousel and games for children.
Farmers’ market under reservation.
Free space on reservation
Information : 06 37 03 28 12 / 06 21 61 37 04
Feria de todo con muchos expositores en el centro del pueblo
Catering y refrescos. Carrusel y juegos para niños.
Mercado agrícola sujeto a reserva.
Espacio libre previa reserva
Información : 06 37 03 28 12 / 06 21 61 37 04
Jahrmarkt mit zahlreichen Ausstellern im Zentrum des Dorfes
Verpflegung und Erfrischungsstände. Karussell und Spiele für Kinder.
Bauernmarkt unter Vorbehalt.
Kostenlose Standplätze auf Reservierung
Infos: 06 37 03 28 12 / 06 21 61 37 04
