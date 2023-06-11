Brocante & Fête patronale centre bourg, 11 juin 2023, Morienne.

Foire à tout qui réunie de nombreux exposants dans le centre du village

Restauration et buvette. Manège et jeux pour enfants.

Marché de producteurs sous réserve.

Emplacement gratuit sur réservation

Infos : 06 37 03 28 12 / 06 21 61 37 04.

2023-06-11 à 07:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-11 . .

centre bourg

Morienne 76390 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Everything fair with many exhibitors in the center of the village

Catering and refreshment stand. Carousel and games for children.

Farmers’ market under reservation.

Free space on reservation

Information : 06 37 03 28 12 / 06 21 61 37 04

Feria de todo con muchos expositores en el centro del pueblo

Catering y refrescos. Carrusel y juegos para niños.

Mercado agrícola sujeto a reserva.

Espacio libre previa reserva

Información : 06 37 03 28 12 / 06 21 61 37 04

Jahrmarkt mit zahlreichen Ausstellern im Zentrum des Dorfes

Verpflegung und Erfrischungsstände. Karussell und Spiele für Kinder.

Bauernmarkt unter Vorbehalt.

Kostenlose Standplätze auf Reservierung

Infos: 06 37 03 28 12 / 06 21 61 37 04

