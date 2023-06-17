13ème Festicourse, 17 juin 2023, Morcenx-la-Nouvelle.

Dans le cadre des fêtes locales de Morcenx

9h15 : Festicoursette 800 m / 9h45 : Marche / 10h : 5 et 10 km

Lots par tirage au sort et au meilleur déguisement

Inscription sur le site www.tiptiptop.top

Inscription Festicoursette et marche : Office de tourisme du Pays Morcenais

Animation garantie /.

Morcenx-la-Nouvelle 40110 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of the local festivities of Morcenx

9h15 : Festicoursette 800 m / 9h45 : Walk / 10h : 5 and 10 km

Prizes by drawing lots and to the best disguise

Registration on the website www.tiptiptop.top

Registration for the Festicoursette and the walk: Pays Morcenais Tourist Office

Animation guaranteed /

En el marco de las fiestas locales de Morcenx

9.15 h: Festicoursette 800 m / 9.45 h: Caminata / 10 h: 5 y 10 km

Premios por sorteo y para el mejor disfraz

Inscripciones en la página web www.tiptiptop.top

Inscripciones para la Festicoursette y la marcha: Oficina de Turismo del Pays Morcenais

Animación garantizada /

Im Rahmen der lokalen Feste von Morcenx

9.15 Uhr: Festicoursette 800 m / 9.45 Uhr: Wanderung / 10 Uhr: 5 und 10 km

Preise durch Verlosung und für das beste Kostüm

Anmeldung auf der Website www.tiptiptop.top

Anmeldung Festicoursette und Marsch: Office de tourisme du Pays Morcenais

Animation garantiert /

