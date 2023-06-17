13ème Festicourse Morcenx-la-Nouvelle
13ème Festicourse, 17 juin 2023, Morcenx-la-Nouvelle.
Dans le cadre des fêtes locales de Morcenx
9h15 : Festicoursette 800 m / 9h45 : Marche / 10h : 5 et 10 km
Lots par tirage au sort et au meilleur déguisement
Inscription sur le site www.tiptiptop.top
Inscription Festicoursette et marche : Office de tourisme du Pays Morcenais
Animation garantie /.
Morcenx-la-Nouvelle 40110 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
As part of the local festivities of Morcenx
9h15 : Festicoursette 800 m / 9h45 : Walk / 10h : 5 and 10 km
Prizes by drawing lots and to the best disguise
Registration on the website www.tiptiptop.top
Registration for the Festicoursette and the walk: Pays Morcenais Tourist Office
Animation guaranteed /
En el marco de las fiestas locales de Morcenx
9.15 h: Festicoursette 800 m / 9.45 h: Caminata / 10 h: 5 y 10 km
Premios por sorteo y para el mejor disfraz
Inscripciones en la página web www.tiptiptop.top
Inscripciones para la Festicoursette y la marcha: Oficina de Turismo del Pays Morcenais
Animación garantizada /
Im Rahmen der lokalen Feste von Morcenx
9.15 Uhr: Festicoursette 800 m / 9.45 Uhr: Wanderung / 10 Uhr: 5 und 10 km
Preise durch Verlosung und für das beste Kostüm
Anmeldung auf der Website www.tiptiptop.top
Anmeldung Festicoursette und Marsch: Office de tourisme du Pays Morcenais
Animation garantiert /
Mise à jour le 2023-03-17 par OT Morcenx