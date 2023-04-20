Ciné Soirée « Territoire 100% solutions » Cinéma Place Léo Bouyssou, 20 avril 2023, Morcenx-la-Nouvelle.

Les jeunes participant au projet « Territoire 100% solutions » porté par MILO et soutenu par la Communauté de Communes du Pays Morcenais, proposent un cinéma de Morcenx-la-Nouvelle, suivie d’une soirée Apéro/débat.

18h30 Projection « A la belle étoile »

20h30 Apéro-Débat (Centre Jean Jaurès).

2023-04-20 à ; fin : 2023-04-20 . .

Cinéma Place Léo Bouyssou

Morcenx-la-Nouvelle 40110 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The young people participating in the project « Territory 100% solutions » led by MILO and supported by the Community of Communes of the Pays Morcenais, propose a cinema of Morcenx-la-Nouvelle, followed by an evening Aperitif/debate.

18h30 Screening « A la belle étoile

20h30 Apéro-Debate (Centre Jean Jaurès)

Los jóvenes que participan en el proyecto « Territorio 100% soluciones », dirigido por MILO y apoyado por la Communauté de Communes du Pays Morcenais, proponen una sesión de cine en Morcenx-la-Nouvelle, seguida de una velada de copas y debate.

18.30 h Proyección de « A la belle étoile

20.30 h Aperitivo-debate (Centro Jean Jaurès)

Die Jugendlichen, die am Projekt « Territoire 100% solutions » teilnehmen, das von MILO getragen und von der Communauté de Communes du Pays Morcenais unterstützt wird, schlagen ein Kino in Morcenx-la-Nouvelle vor, gefolgt von einem Apéro-/Debattenabend.

18.30 Uhr Filmvorführung « A la belle étoile »

20.30 Uhr Apéro-Debatte (Centre Jean Jaurès)

Mise à jour le 2023-03-30 par OT Morcenx