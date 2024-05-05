Moov to Stay | Battle International de Breakdance L’Abaca Cherves-Richemont
Moov to Stay | Battle International de Breakdance L’Abaca Cherves-Richemont, dimanche 5 mai 2024.
Charente
L’association In6dance Crew organise le Moov’ to Stay, un battle international de breakdance avec les meilleurs danseurs venant des 4 coins du monde et tout ça à l’Abaca !
3 3 EUR.
Début : 2024-05-05 14:00:00
fin : 2024-05-05 18:00:00
L’Abaca 3 allée de Prézier
Cherves-Richemont 16370 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine in6dance.crew@gmail.com
