Commémoration Armistice 1939/1945 Monument aux morts Carcans, 11 novembre 2023, Carcans.

Carcans,Gironde

Commémoration, avec un dépôt de gerbes au monuments aux morts à 10h30

A 11h00 aura lieu la célébration en l’Église St Martin, pour finir avec un vin d’honneur à 12h00 offert part la municipalité

renseignements : Mairie de Carcans 05.56.03.90.28.

2023-11-11

Monument aux morts Place des Combattants

Carcans 33121 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Commemoration, with a wreath laying at the war memorial at 10:30 am

At 11:00 a.m. will take place the celebration in the Church St Martin, to finish with a wine of honor at 12:00 offered by the municipality

information : Town hall of Carcans 05.56.03.90.28

Conmemoración, con una ceremonia de colocación de coronas en el memorial de guerra a las 10.30 horas

A las 11:00 se celebrará un servicio religioso en la iglesia de San Martín, que finalizará con un vin d’honneur a las 12:00 ofrecido por el ayuntamiento

información Ayuntamiento de Carcans 05.56.03.90.28

Gedenken, mit einer Kranzniederlegung am Kriegsdenkmal um 10:30 Uhr

Um 11:00 Uhr findet die Feier in der Kirche St Martin statt, die mit einem Ehrenwein um 12:00 Uhr endet, der von der Gemeinde angeboten wird

weitere Informationen: Rathaus von Carcans 05.56.03.90.28

