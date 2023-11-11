Commémoration Armistice 1939/1945 Monument aux morts Carcans
Commémoration Armistice 1939/1945 Monument aux morts Carcans, 11 novembre 2023, Carcans.
Carcans,Gironde
Commémoration, avec un dépôt de gerbes au monuments aux morts à 10h30
A 11h00 aura lieu la célébration en l’Église St Martin, pour finir avec un vin d’honneur à 12h00 offert part la municipalité
renseignements : Mairie de Carcans 05.56.03.90.28.
Monument aux morts Place des Combattants
Carcans 33121 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Commemoration, with a wreath laying at the war memorial at 10:30 am
At 11:00 a.m. will take place the celebration in the Church St Martin, to finish with a wine of honor at 12:00 offered by the municipality
information : Town hall of Carcans 05.56.03.90.28
Conmemoración, con una ceremonia de colocación de coronas en el memorial de guerra a las 10.30 horas
A las 11:00 se celebrará un servicio religioso en la iglesia de San Martín, que finalizará con un vin d’honneur a las 12:00 ofrecido por el ayuntamiento
información Ayuntamiento de Carcans 05.56.03.90.28
Gedenken, mit einer Kranzniederlegung am Kriegsdenkmal um 10:30 Uhr
Um 11:00 Uhr findet die Feier in der Kirche St Martin statt, die mit einem Ehrenwein um 12:00 Uhr endet, der von der Gemeinde angeboten wird
weitere Informationen: Rathaus von Carcans 05.56.03.90.28
Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT Médoc Atlantique