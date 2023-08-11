ENS – PLUIE D’ÉTOILES ! Montséret
ENS – PLUIE D’ÉTOILES !, 11 août 2023, Montséret.
Dans le cadre de ma commune grandeur nature
Cette nuit d’août nous promet une pluie d’étoiles filantes mais aussi, en comptant les étoiles, nous pourrons estimer la qualité du ciel nocturne, si importante pour le monde vivant de la nuit.
Parcours facile
Réservation obligatoire auprès de Stimuli, par mail à Jamy DELRIEU
Matériel d’observation fourni, prévoir lampe de poche, vêtements chauds et couvertures, fauteuils….
2023-08-11 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-11 00:00:00. .
Montséret 11200 Aude Occitanie
Within the framework of my town size
This August night promises us a shower of shooting stars but also, by counting the stars, we will be able to estimate the quality of the night sky, so important for the living world of the night.
Easy route
Reservation required from Stimuli, by mail to Jamy DELRIEU
Observation equipment provided, bring a flashlight, warm clothes and blankets, armchairs?
En el marco de mi municipio a tamaño natural
Esta noche de agosto nos promete una lluvia de estrellas fugaces pero también, contando las estrellas, podremos estimar la calidad del cielo nocturno, tan importante para el mundo vivo de la noche.
Ruta fácil
Reserva obligatoria en Stimuli, por correo a Jamy DELRIEU
Material de observación proporcionado, traer linterna, ropa de abrigo y mantas, sillas..
Im Rahmen von Meine Gemeinde in Naturgröße
Diese Augustnacht verspricht uns einen Sternschnuppenregen, aber durch das Zählen der Sterne können wir auch die Qualität des Nachthimmels einschätzen, die so wichtig für die lebendige Welt der Nacht ist.
Leichte Wanderung
Reservierung erforderlich bei Stimuli, per E-Mail an Jamy DELRIEU
Beobachtungsmaterial wird zur Verfügung gestellt, Taschenlampe, warme Kleidung und Decken, Sessel?
