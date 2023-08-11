ENS – PLUIE D’ÉTOILES !, 11 août 2023, Montséret.

Dans le cadre de ma commune grandeur nature

Cette nuit d’août nous promet une pluie d’étoiles filantes mais aussi, en comptant les étoiles, nous pourrons estimer la qualité du ciel nocturne, si importante pour le monde vivant de la nuit.

Parcours facile

Réservation obligatoire auprès de Stimuli, par mail à Jamy DELRIEU

Matériel d’observation fourni, prévoir lampe de poche, vêtements chauds et couvertures, fauteuils….

2023-08-11 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-11 00:00:00. .

Montséret 11200 Aude Occitanie



Within the framework of my town size

This August night promises us a shower of shooting stars but also, by counting the stars, we will be able to estimate the quality of the night sky, so important for the living world of the night.

Easy route

Reservation required from Stimuli, by mail to Jamy DELRIEU

Observation equipment provided, bring a flashlight, warm clothes and blankets, armchairs?

En el marco de mi municipio a tamaño natural

Esta noche de agosto nos promete una lluvia de estrellas fugaces pero también, contando las estrellas, podremos estimar la calidad del cielo nocturno, tan importante para el mundo vivo de la noche.

Ruta fácil

Reserva obligatoria en Stimuli, por correo a Jamy DELRIEU

Material de observación proporcionado, traer linterna, ropa de abrigo y mantas, sillas..

Im Rahmen von Meine Gemeinde in Naturgröße

Diese Augustnacht verspricht uns einen Sternschnuppenregen, aber durch das Zählen der Sterne können wir auch die Qualität des Nachthimmels einschätzen, die so wichtig für die lebendige Welt der Nacht ist.

Leichte Wanderung

Reservierung erforderlich bei Stimuli, per E-Mail an Jamy DELRIEU

Beobachtungsmaterial wird zur Verfügung gestellt, Taschenlampe, warme Kleidung und Decken, Sessel?

