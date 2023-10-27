BALADE PHOTOGRAPHIQUE : « FLÂNERIE À MONTREUIL-BELLAY » Montreuil-Bellay, 27 octobre 2023, Montreuil-Bellay.

Montreuil-Bellay,Maine-et-Loire

Balade photographique avec Sylvie de « Emballades Photo ». Circuit d’environ 3,5 km à la découverte de Montreuil-Bellay, cité fortifiée en bordure du Thouet. Pour le plaisir du partage photographique. Tous types d’appareils photo acceptés..

2023-10-27 fin : 2023-10-27 . EUR.

Montreuil-Bellay 49260 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire



Photographic walk with Sylvie from « Emballades Photo ». A 3.5 km tour to discover Montreuil-Bellay, a fortified city on the banks of the Thouet. For the pleasure of photographic sharing. All types of cameras accepted.

Paseo fotográfico con Sylvie de « Emballades Photo ». Un circuito de 3,5 km para descubrir Montreuil-Bellay, ciudad fortificada a orillas del Thouet. Por el placer de compartir fotografías. Se aceptan todo tipo de cámaras.

Fotografischer Spaziergang mit Sylvie von « Emballades Photo ». Rundgang von ca. 3,5 km zur Entdeckung von Montreuil-Bellay, einer befestigten Stadt am Ufer des Thouet. Aus Freude am fotografischen Austausch. Alle Arten von Fotoapparaten werden akzeptiert.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire