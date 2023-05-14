Marché gourmand artisanal Rue Carnot, 14 mai 2023, Montpon-Ménestérol.

Marché gourmand artisanal de la Rue Carnot de 10h à 18h : 10h : Marché de producteurs et Artisanal 12h : Table gourmande (apporter vos couverts) 14h : Concert Duo Lib & Lul.

2023-05-14 à ; fin : 2023-05-14 18:00:00. .

Rue Carnot

Montpon-Ménestérol 24700 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Gourmet market in Rue Carnot from 10am to 6pm: 10am: Producers’ and Artisanal market 12pm: Gourmet table (bring your own cutlery) 2pm: Concert by Duo Lib & Lul

Mercado gastronómico artesanal en la rue Carnot de 10.00 a 18.00 h: 10.00 h: Mercado de productores y artesanos 12.00 h: Mesa gastronómica (traer cubiertos) 14.00 h: Concierto del dúo Lib & Lul

Kunsthandwerklicher Gourmetmarkt in der Rue Carnot von 10 bis 18 Uhr: 10 Uhr: Bauern- und Kunsthandwerkermarkt 12 Uhr: Gourmettisch (Besteck mitbringen) 14 Uhr: Konzert Duo Lib & Lul

Mise à jour le 2023-04-04 par Vallée de l’Isle