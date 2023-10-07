ESCAPE GAME – PANIQUE À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE Montpeyroux
ESCAPE GAME – PANIQUE À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE Montpeyroux, 7 octobre 2023, Montpeyroux.
Montpeyroux,Hérault
Escape Game : panique à la bibliothèque !
Saurez vous arrêter à temps un dangereux groupe qui diffuse de fausses informations scientifiques ?.
2023-10-07 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-07 . .
Montpeyroux 34150 Hérault Occitanie
Escape Game: panic in the library!
Can you stop a dangerous group spreading false scientific information in time?
Juego de escape: ¡pánico en la biblioteca!
¿Podrás detener a tiempo a un peligroso grupo que difunde información científica falsa?
Escape Game: Panik in der Bibliothek!
Wirst du es schaffen, eine gefährliche Gruppe, die falsche wissenschaftliche Informationen verbreitet, rechtzeitig zu stoppen?
Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT