IBRAHIM MAALOUF CAPACITY TO LOVE Avenue Albert-Einstein Domaine de Grammont, 16 novembre 2023, Montpellier.

Toujours surprenant avec son 17ème album Capacity to Love, Ibrahim Maalouf compte bien marquer les esprits. À la fois populaire et inédite, surprenante et innovante, sa musique produite entre les Etats-Unis et l’Europe est à la fois urbaine et inspirée de toutes les cultures auxquelles Ibrahim s’intéresse depuis toujours..

2023-11-16 à ; fin : 2023-11-16 . EUR.

Avenue Albert-Einstein

Domaine de Grammont

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



Always surprising with his 17th album Capacity to Love, Ibrahim Maalouf intends to make his mark. His music, produced between the United States and Europe, is both popular and original, surprising and innovative. It is both urban and inspired by all the cultures in which Ibrahim has always been interested.

Con su 17º álbum Capacity to Love, Ibrahim Maalouf pretende dejar huella. Su música, producida entre Estados Unidos y Europa, es a la vez popular y original, sorprendente e innovadora, urbana e inspirada en todas las culturas por las que Ibrahim siempre se ha interesado.

Mit seinem 17. Album Capacity to Love will Ibrahim Maalouf einen bleibenden Eindruck hinterlassen. Seine zwischen den USA und Europa entstandene Musik ist populär und neu, überraschend und innovativ, urban und inspiriert von allen Kulturen, für die Ibrahim sich schon immer interessiert hat.

