FESTIVAL TOHU-BOHU 2023 Place Georges Frêche, 17 juillet 2023, Montpellier.

Cet été 5 artistes composeront la programmation dans des registres différents. Le festival, toujours libre et gratuit, se tiendra sur la place de la mairie de 19 à 22h, ce qui te fera 12 heures de son !.

2023-07-17 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-17 22:00:00. .

Place Georges Frêche

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



See you on 17, 18, 19 and 23 July 2023 for the Tohu-Bohu Festival

This summer 5 artists will compose the program in different registers. The festival, always free, will be held on the town hall square from 7 to 10 pm, which will give you 12 hours of sound!

Nos vemos los días 17, 18, 19 y 23 de julio de 2023 en el Festival Tohu-Bohu

Este verano 5 artistas compondrán el programa en diferentes registros. El festival, siempre gratuito, se celebrará en la plaza del ayuntamiento de 19:00 a 22:00, ¡lo que te proporcionará 12 horas de sonido!

Diesen Sommer werden 5 Künstler das Programm in verschiedenen Registern zusammenstellen. Das Festival, das immer frei und kostenlos ist, findet auf dem Rathausplatz von 19 bis 22 Uhr statt, was dir 12 Stunden Sound bescheren wird!

