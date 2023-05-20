BALADE EN CANOË A’LEZ – 3MCK-UC 1076 Rue Jean-françois Breton, 20 mai 2023, Montpellier.

Besoin d’une activité conviviale, accessible à tous et dans un milieu naturel ?

Venez découvrir notre événement A’lez !

Une balade en canoë au milieu de la nature pour admirer la faune et la flore du site classé natura 2000.

Lors de cette descente, nos moniteurs diplômés vous accompagneront tout le long pour vous apporter des informations techniques et une sécurité de qualité..

2023-05-20 à ; fin : 2023-05-20 . EUR.

1076 Rue Jean-françois Breton

Montpellier 34090 Hérault Occitanie



Need a friendly activity, accessible to all and in a natural environment?

Come and discover our event A?lez!

A canoe trip in the middle of nature to admire the fauna and flora of the site classified natura 2000.

During this descent, our qualified instructors will accompany you all along to bring you technical information and quality safety.

¿Necesita una actividad agradable, accesible a todos y en un entorno natural?

¡Venga a descubrir nuestro evento de A?lez!

Una excursión en canoa en plena naturaleza para admirar la fauna y la flora del espacio Natura 2000.

Durante este viaje, nuestros monitores cualificados le acompañarán durante todo el trayecto para proporcionarle información técnica y seguridad de calidad.

Brauchen Sie eine gesellige Aktivität, die für alle zugänglich ist und in einer natürlichen Umgebung stattfindet?

Entdecken Sie unsere Veranstaltung A?lez!

Eine Kanufahrt inmitten der Natur, bei der Sie die Fauna und Flora des als natura 2000 eingestuften Gebiets bewundern können.

Bei dieser Fahrt werden Sie von unseren diplomierten Lehrern begleitet, die Ihnen technische Informationen und Sicherheit auf höchstem Niveau bieten.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par OT MONTPELLIER