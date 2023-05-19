HANDBALL : MHB VS ISTRES 1000 avenue du Val de Montferrand Montpellier
Le FDI stadium de Montpellier accueille le match MHB /Istres le 19 mai à 20h dans le cadre de Liqui Moly StarLigue (Championnat de France)
Venez soutenir votre équipe préférée !.
1000 avenue du Val de Montferrand
Montpellier 34090 Hérault Occitanie
The FDI stadium of Montpellier hosts the match MHB /Istres on May 19 at 20:00 in the framework of Liqui Moly StarLigue (French Championship)
Come and support your favorite team!
El estadio FDI de Montpellier acogerá el partido MHB /Istres el 19 de mayo a las 20:00 horas en el marco de la Liqui Moly StarLigue (Campeonato de Francia)
¡Ven a apoyar a tu equipo favorito!
Im FDI-Stadion in Montpellier findet am 19. Mai um 20 Uhr das Spiel MHB /Istres im Rahmen der Liqui Moly StarLiga (Französische Meisterschaft) statt
Kommen Sie und unterstützen Sie Ihre Lieblingsmannschaft!
Mise à jour le 2023-03-20 par OT MONTPELLIER