VISITE GUIDÉE EN LANGUE DES SIGNES FRANÇAISE DE L’EXPOSITION 1024 PLAYGROUND 121 Rue Fontcouverte, 6 mai 2023, .

VISITE LSF TRADUITE AVEC DES’L

Suivez une visite guidée de l’exposition du collectif 1024 à qui la Halle Tropisme dédie une carte blanche dans le cadre du festival Tropisme 2023..

2023-05-06 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-06 16:00:00. .

121 Rue Fontcouverte

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



LSF VISIT TRANSLATED WITH DES’L

Take a guided tour of the exhibition of the 1024 collective to whom the Tropisme Hall is dedicating a carte blanche as part of the Tropisme 2023 festival.

LSF VISITA TRADUCIDA CON DES’L

Visita guiada de la exposición del colectivo 1024, al que Halle Tropisme dedica una carta blanca en el marco del festival Tropisme 2023.

LSF-FÜHRUNG MIT DES’L ÜBERSETZT

Folgen Sie einer Führung durch die Ausstellung des Kollektivs 1024, dem die Halle Tropisme im Rahmen des Festivals Tropisme 2023 eine Carte Blanche widmet.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-28 par OT MONTPELLIER