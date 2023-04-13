EX IN THE CITY 18 Rue Fouques, 13 avril 2023, Montpellier.

Ne manquez pas le spectacle « Ex In The City » au Kawa Théâtre !.

2023-04-13 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-13 21:50:00. EUR.

18 Rue Fouques

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



Don’t miss the show « Ex In The City » at the Kawa Theatre!

¡No te pierdas el espectáculo « Ex In The City » en el Teatro Kawa!

Verpassen Sie nicht die Show « Ex In The City » im Kawa-Theater!

Mise à jour le 2023-03-23 par OT MONTPELLIER