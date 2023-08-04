Concert de VIVIÁNN Montmorillon Montmorillon, 4 août 2023, Montmorillon.

Montmorillon,Vienne

La musique franco-hongroise, entre world music et pop expérimentale, est mise à l’honneur pour l’Eté Autrement de Montmorillon, avec La Boulit’ & la MJC Claude Nougaro. Lieu précis à venir..

2023-08-04 fin : 2023-08-04 22:30:00. .

Montmorillon montmorillon

Montmorillon 86500 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Franco-Hungarian music, somewhere between world music and experimental pop, is featured at the Eté Autrement in Montmorillon, with La Boulit’ & the MJC Claude Nougaro. Exact location to be announced.

La música franco-húngara, desde las músicas del mundo hasta el pop experimental, es el tema central del Eté Autrement de Montmorillon, con La Boulit’ & the MJC Claude Nougaro. El lugar exacto se anunciará más adelante.

Die französisch-ungarische Musik zwischen Weltmusik und experimentellem Pop wird beim Eté Autrement in Montmorillon mit La Boulit’ & dem MJC Claude Nougaro gefeiert. Genauer Ort wird noch bekannt gegeben.

