2022-12-16 18:00:00 18:00:00 – 2022-12-16 23:00:00 23:00:00
18h00 Représentation de la pastorale à l’église
19h30 Fête de Noël et marché à la Place St Paulin : vin, huitres, pâte de coing, huile d’olives, pains d’épices, brioches, pains, décorations
mairie.montjoyer@wanadoo.fr +33 9 72 10 89 74
