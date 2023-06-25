ENS – DE LA PLANTE A L’ALAMBIC, 25 juin 2023, Montjoi.

1,5 km / Facile

Rendez-vous parking à gauche quand on vient de Montjoi (table pique-nique et panneau Vautour) sur la D212 puis descendre à pied au moulin

Au moulin de la Conque, les plantes aromatiques délivrent le meilleur d’elles-mêmes. Venez découvrir la diversité de la flore du site, ses différents milieux naturels puis assister à une distillation.

Matériel d’observation fourni. Prévoir pique-nique.

Réservation obligatoire.

20 personnes max..

2023-06-25 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 12:30:00. .

Montjoi 11330 Aude Occitanie



1,5 km / Easy

Meet at the parking lot on the left when you come from Montjoi (picnic table and Vautour sign) on the D212 then walk down to the mill

At the mill of the Conque, the aromatic plants deliver the best of themselves. Come and discover the diversity of the flora of the site, its different natural environments and then attend a distillation.

Observation equipment provided. Bring a picnic.

Reservation required.

20 people max.

1,5 km / Fácil

Encontrarse en el aparcamiento a la izquierda viniendo de Montjoi (mesa de picnic y señal Vautour) en la D212 y bajar a pie hasta el molino

En el Moulin de la Conque, las plantas aromáticas dan lo mejor de sí. Venga a descubrir la diversidad de la flora del lugar, sus diferentes entornos naturales y, a continuación, asista a una destilación.

Se proporciona material de observación. Se ruega traer un picnic.

Reserva obligatoria.

20 personas máximo.

1,5 km / Leicht

Treffpunkt Parkplatz auf der linken Seite, wenn man von Montjoi (Picknicktisch und Geierschild) auf die D212 kommt, dann zu Fuß hinunter zur Mühle

In der Mühle von La Conque geben die aromatischen Pflanzen ihr Bestes. Entdecken Sie die Vielfalt der Flora des Ortes, seine verschiedenen natürlichen Lebensräume und wohnen Sie anschließend einer Destillation bei.

Beobachtungsmaterial wird zur Verfügung gestellt. Bitte Picknick mitbringen.

Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich.

max. 20 Personen.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Conseil Départemental de l’Aude