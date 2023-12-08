Marché de Noël – Montivilliers Montivilliers, 8 décembre 2023, Montivilliers.

Montivilliers,Seine-Maritime

C’est le 26ème Marché de Noël de Montivilliers !

Chalets en bois, produits artisanaux… Le centre-ville sera une nouvelle fois transformé en villa de Noël avec ses senteurs et effluves sucrées et salées. Des animations et spectacles de rues viendrons ponctuer ces trois journées dédiées au Noël d’antan.

La recette qui fait le succès du Marché de Noël de Montivilliers depuis plus d’un quart de siècle a depuis longtemps fait ses preuves. Avez-vous été sages cette année, petits et grands ? Le Père Noël viendra nous le confirmer en personne !.

Vendredi 2023-12-08 fin : 2023-12-10 . .

Montivilliers 76290 Seine-Maritime Normandie



It’s the 26th Montivilliers Christmas Market!

Wooden chalets, handicrafts… The town center will once again be transformed into a Christmas villa, with its sweet and savoury scents and fragrances. Entertainment and street shows will punctuate these three days dedicated to the Christmas of yesteryear.

The recipe that has made the Montivilliers Christmas Market such a success for over a quarter of a century has long since proved its worth. Have you been a good boy or girl this year? Santa Claus will be there to confirm it in person!

¡Es el 26º Mercado de Navidad de Montivilliers!

Chalets de madera, productos artesanales… Una vez más, el centro de la ciudad se transformará en una villa navideña, con sus aromas y olores dulces y salados. Animaciones y espectáculos callejeros puntuarán estos tres días dedicados a la Navidad de antaño.

La receta que ha hecho del Mercado de Navidad de Montivilliers todo un éxito desde hace más de un cuarto de siglo hace tiempo que ha demostrado su eficacia. ¿Se ha portado bien este año? Papá Noel estará allí para confirmarlo en persona

Dies ist der 26. Weihnachtsmarkt in Montivilliers!

Holzhütten, handwerkliche Produkte… Das Stadtzentrum wird wieder einmal in ein Weihnachtsdorf mit süßen und salzigen Düften und Aromen verwandelt. Animationen und Straßentheater werden diese drei Tage, die dem Weihnachtsfest vergangener Zeiten gewidmet sind, bereichern.

Das Rezept, das dem Weihnachtsmarkt von Montivilliers seit über einem Vierteljahrhundert zum Erfolg verhilft, hat sich längst bewährt. Waren Sie dieses Jahr brav, Groß und Klein? Der Weihnachtsmann wird es uns höchstpersönlich bestätigen!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche