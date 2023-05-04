Lavomatic Tour 1 Rue Oscar Commettant, 4 mai 2023, Montivilliers.

C’est avec grand plaisir que la Ville de Montivilliers accueille pour la seconde fois le Lavomatic Tour.

Le Lavomatic Tour est une scène ouverte dans les laveries. Le temps d’une machine et d’un séchage, venez partagez vos créations ! Une fois par mois au Havre, des participants de tous horizons (chanteurs, comédiens, bûcherons, spectateurs, comiques, professionnels ou amateurs) viennent partager leurs créations.

Il n’y a pas besoin de s’inscrire à l’avance, il suffit de se présenter quelques minutes avant le début de la session. Il n’y a qu’une seule règle : pensez à amener une socquette pour la machine collective !

Au Lavomatic Tour, venez interpréter une de vos chansons, une reprise, votre chanson préférée, un poème, un slam, jouer d’un instrument, faire un tour de magie… Vous pouvez vous accompagner d’un instrument, seul ou avec quelqu’un, a capella, mais sans bande son. Vous pouvez participer ou seulement être spectateur de cette fabuleuse scène ouverte. On ne sait pas ce que l’on va qu’on va voir et entendre !

Lieu de rendez-vous : Salle Michel Vallery

Gratuit..

2023-05-04 à 18:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-04 . .

1 Rue Oscar Commettant

Montivilliers 76290 Seine-Maritime Normandie



It is with great pleasure that the city of Montivilliers welcomes for the second time the Lavomatic Tour.

The Lavomatic Tour is an open stage in laundries. The time of a machine and a drying, come to share your creations! Once a month in Le Havre, participants from all walks of life (singers, comedians, lumberjacks, spectators, comedians, professionals or amateurs) come to share their creations.

There is no need to register in advance, just show up a few minutes before the session starts. There is only one rule: remember to bring a sock for the collective machine!

At the Lavomatic Tour, come and perform one of your songs, a cover, your favorite song, a poem, a slam, play an instrument, do a magic trick… You can accompany yourself with an instrument, alone or with someone else, a capella, but without a soundtrack. You can participate or just be a spectator of this fabulous open stage. You don’t know what you’re going to see and hear!

Meeting place : Michel Vallery Hall

Free of charge.

Es un gran placer para la ciudad de Montivilliers acoger por segunda vez el Lavomatic Tour.

El Lavomatic Tour es un escenario abierto en las lavanderías. ¡Ven a compartir tus creaciones con nosotros mientras se usa y se seca una máquina! Una vez al mes, en Le Havre, participantes de toda condición (cantantes, cómicos, leñadores, espectadores, humoristas, profesionales o aficionados) acuden a compartir sus creaciones.

No es necesario inscribirse previamente, basta con presentarse unos minutos antes del comienzo de la sesión. Sólo hay una regla: ¡recuerda traer un calcetín para la máquina colectiva!

En el Lavomatic Tour, venga a interpretar una de sus canciones, una versión, su canción favorita, un poema, un slam, toque un instrumento, haga un truco de magia… Puedes acompañarte con un instrumento, solo o acompañado, a capella, pero sin banda sonora. Puede participar o simplemente ser espectador en este fabuloso escenario abierto. No sabes lo que verás y oirás

Lugar de encuentro : Sala Michel Vallery

Gratuito.

Es ist eine große Freude für die Stadt Montivilliers, zum zweiten Mal die Lavomatic Tour auszurichten.

Die Lavomatic Tour ist eine offene Bühne in den Waschsalons. Die Zeit, die Sie mit einer Waschmaschine und einem Trockner verbringen, können Sie mit Ihren Kreationen verbringen! Einmal im Monat kommen in Le Havre Teilnehmer aus allen Bereichen (Sänger, Schauspieler, Holzfäller, Zuschauer, Komiker, Profis oder Amateure) zusammen, um ihre Kreationen zu teilen.

Man muss sich nicht im Voraus anmelden, sondern einfach nur ein paar Minuten vor Beginn der Sitzung erscheinen. Es gibt nur eine Regel: Denken Sie daran, eine Socke für die kollektive Maschine mitzubringen!

Bei der Lavomatic Tour können Sie einen Ihrer Songs, eine Coverversion, Ihr Lieblingslied, ein Gedicht, einen Poetry Slam, ein Instrument oder einen Zaubertrick vortragen. Sie können sich selbst mit einem Instrument begleiten, allein oder mit jemandem, a capella, aber ohne Soundtrack. Sie können an dieser fabelhaften offenen Bühne teilnehmen oder nur Zuschauer sein. Wir wissen nicht, was wir sehen und hören werden!

Treffpunkt : Saal Michel Vallery

Kostenlos.

Mise à jour le 2023-01-01 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité