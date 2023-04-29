Pierre Sicaud chante et raconte Charles Aznavour Salle des fêtes, 29 avril 2023, Montignac-de-Lauzun.

L’association du Comité d’Animation vous propose un concert avec Pierre Sicaud. Lors de cette soirée dédiée au centenaire de l’Institut Bergonié, il vous chantera et racontera Charles Aznavour. Il sera accompagné par Joëlle Lurkin au clavier-synthétiseur et par Laurent Pire à l’accordéon..

Salle des fêtes

Montignac-de-Lauzun 47800 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The association of the Animation Committee proposes you a concert with Pierre Sicaud. During this evening dedicated to the centenary of the Institut Bergonié, he will sing and tell you about Charles Aznavour. He will be accompanied by Joëlle Lurkin on the keyboard-synthesizer and Laurent Pire on the accordion.

La asociación Comité d’Animation propone un concierto con Pierre Sicaud. Durante esta velada dedicada al centenario del Instituto Bergonié, cantará y hablará de Charles Aznavour. Le acompañarán Joëlle Lurkin al teclado-sintetizador y Laurent Pire al acordeón.

Die Vereinigung des Animationskomitees bietet Ihnen ein Konzert mit Pierre Sicaud an. An diesem Abend, der dem hundertjährigen Bestehen des Institut Bergonié gewidmet ist, wird er Ihnen Charles Aznavour vorsingen und erzählen. Er wird von Joëlle Lurkin am Keyboard-Synthesizer und von Laurent Pire am Akkordeon begleitet.

