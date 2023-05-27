Je Marche avec la Semoy, une écolo-rando pour la protection de la rivière La racine (Trans-semoysienne), 27 mai 2023, Monthermé.

Programme du Samedi 22 et Dimanche 23 Mai 2021 8h30 : Accueil des marcheurs (Parking secondaire du Carrefour Market de Monthermé, derrière la station essence) A prévoir : (pour parcours de 12 km avec 300 m de dénivelé total ) – pique-nique tiré du sac pour le midi- chaussures de marche ou avec de bonnes semelles- coupe-vent ou vêtement de pluie, chapeau ou casquette- (facultatif) bâtons de marche pour faciliter les passages de gué- bouteille d’eau et coupe-faim Consignes Covid 19 : – lavage et désinfection des mains (prévoir gel hydroalcoolique avec soi)- port du masque au départ et sur les lieux d’animation- marche en groupes successifs de 6 personnes maximum 9h00 : Départ de la marche (Parcours ici ) 12h00 : arrêt pique-nique tiré du sac à Tournavaux au gîte « Les chenets » 15h00 : arrivée au point de confluence Semoy / Meuse (lieu-dit « La Racine ») : En bord de rivière : Test et analyses de l’eau avec les SAMU de l’Environnement d’Alsace et de Franche-Comté, initiation à l’utilisation de leur «mallette de tests». https://www.samudelenvironnement.org. Initiation à la Joëlette par l’association K-Raid..

La racine (Trans-semoysienne)

Programme for Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 May 2021 8.30 am: Welcome of walkers (secondary car park of the Carrefour Market in Monthermé, behind the petrol station): (for a 12 km route with 300 m of total difference in altitude) – picnic from the bag for lunch – walking shoes or with good soles – windbreaker or raincoat, hat or cap – (optional) walking sticks to facilitate ford crossings – bottle of water and appetite suppressant Covid 19 instructions: – washing and disinfection of hands (bring hydroalcoholic gel with you) – wearing a mask at the start and at the places of entertainment – walking in successive groups of 6 people maximum 9:00 am : Start of the walk (Route here ) 12:00: picnic stop in Tournavaux at the cottage « Les chenets » 15:00: arrival at the confluence Semoy / Meuse (place called « La Racine »): Along the river: Test and analysis of the water with the SAMU of the Environment of Alsace and Franche-Comté, initiation to the use of their « test case ». https://www.samudelenvironnement.org. Initiation to the Joëlette by the association K-Raid.

Programa para el sábado 22 y el domingo 23 de mayo de 2021 8.30 h: Acogida de los senderistas (aparcamiento secundario del Mercado Carrefour de Monthermé, detrás de la gasolinera) Qué llevar: (para el recorrido de 12 km con un desnivel total de 300 m) – picnic de bolsa para el almuerzo – calzado para caminar o con buena suela – cortaviento o chubasquero, sombrero o gorra – (opcional) bastones para facilitar los vados – botella de agua y supresor del apetito Covid 19 instrucciones : – lavarse y desinfectarse las manos (llevar gel hidroalcohólico) – Llevar mascarilla al inicio y en los lugares de la actividad – Caminar en grupos sucesivos de 6 personas como máximo 9.00 h: Inicio de la marcha (Itinerario aquí) 12.00 h: Parada de picnic en Tournavaux en la casa rural « Les chenets » 15.00 h: Llegada a la confluencia del Semoy y el Mosa (lugar llamado « La Racine »): A orillas del río: Análisis del agua con el SAMU de l’Environnement de Alsacia y Franco Condado, iniciación a la utilización de su « kit de análisis ». https://www.samudelenvironnement.org. Iniciación a la Joëlette por la asociación K-Raid.

Programm für Samstag, den 22. und Sonntag, den 23. Mai 2021 8.30 Uhr: Empfang der Wanderer (Nebenparkplatz des Carrefour Market in Monthermé, hinter der Tankstelle) Vorgesehen sind: (für eine Strecke von 12 km mit 300 m Höhenunterschied) – Picknick aus der Tasche für den Mittag- Wanderschuhe oder Schuhe mit guten Sohlen- Wind- oder Regenjacke, Hut oder Mütze- (optional) Wanderstöcke zur Erleichterung von Furtpassagen- Wasserflasche und Appetitzügler Hinweise Covid 19 : – hände waschen und desinfizieren (hydroalkoholisches Gel mitbringen)- Mundschutz beim Start und an den Veranstaltungsorten tragen- in aufeinanderfolgenden Gruppen von maximal 6 Personen wandern 9.00 Uhr: Start der Wanderung (Strecke hier) 12.00 Uhr: Picknickpause in Tournavaux in der Unterkunft « Les chenets » 15.00 Uhr: Ankunft am Zusammenfluss Semoy / Maas (Ort « La Racine »): Am Flussufer: Wassertests und -analysen mit den SAMU de l’Environnement d’Alsace et de Franche-Comté, Einführung in die Benutzung ihres « Testkoffers ». https://www.samudelenvironnement.org. Einführung in die Joëlette durch den Verein K-Raid.

