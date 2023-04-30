Fête de la bière Quai Aristide Briand Monthermé
Fête de la bière Quai Aristide Briand, 30 avril 2023, Monthermé.
La circulation et le stationnement seront perturbés du 29 avril au 1er mai.Petite restauration sur place Animation musicale.
2023-04-30
Quai Aristide Briand
Monthermé 08800 Ardennes Grand Est
Traffic and parking will be disrupted from April 29 to May 1
La circulación y el estacionamiento se verán perturbados del 29 de abril al 1 de mayo
Der Verkehr und das Parken werden vom 29. April bis zum 1. Mai beeinträchtigt.Kleine Snacks vor Ort Musikalische Unterhaltung
