Fête de la bière Quai Aristide Briand, 30 avril 2023, Monthermé.

La circulation et le stationnement seront perturbés du 29 avril au 1er mai.Petite restauration sur place Animation musicale.

2023-04-30 à ; fin : 2023-04-30 . .

Quai Aristide Briand

Monthermé 08800 Ardennes Grand Est



Traffic and parking will be disrupted from April 29 to May 1

La circulación y el estacionamiento se verán perturbados del 29 de abril al 1 de mayo

Der Verkehr und das Parken werden vom 29. April bis zum 1. Mai beeinträchtigt.Kleine Snacks vor Ort Musikalische Unterhaltung

Mise à jour le 2023-03-22 par Ardennes Tourisme