Casting The Voice Montélimar Catégories d’Évènement: Drôme

Montélimar

Casting The Voice, 24 juin 2023, Montélimar . Montélimar ,Drome , Casting The Voice Boulevard Marre Desmarais Montélimar Drome

2023-06-24 15:00:00 15:00:00 – 2023-06-24 23:00:00 23:00:00 Montélimar

Drome . Le Casting officiel The Voice revient cette année le samedi 24 Juin à Montélimar. Bruno Berberes (casteur de l’émission The Voice sur TF1), sera présent au jury.

Inscriptions par mail à castingthevoiceideehall@gmail.com castingthevoiceideehall@gmail.com +33 4 75 00 05 04 http://www.idehall.com/ Montélimar

dernière mise à jour : 2023-03-21 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Drôme, Montélimar Autres Lieu Montélimar Adresse Boulevard Marre Desmarais Montélimar Drome Ville Montélimar Departement Drome Tarif Lieu Ville Montélimar

Montélimar Montélimar Drome https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/montelimar /

Casting The Voice 2023-06-24 was last modified: by Casting The Voice Montélimar 24 juin 2023 Boulevard Marre Desmarais Montélimar Drome Drôme Montélimar

Montélimar Drome