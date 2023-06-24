Casting The Voice Montélimar
Le Casting officiel The Voice revient cette année le samedi 24 Juin à Montélimar. Bruno Berberes (casteur de l’émission The Voice sur TF1), sera présent au jury.
Inscriptions par mail à castingthevoiceideehall@gmail.com
castingthevoiceideehall@gmail.com
