Concert : Swords Tribute To Toto Boulevard Albert Lebrun, 5 mai 2023, Montélimar.

Swords fait incontestablement partie des meilleurs « Tribute » au groupe Toto en Europe actuellement..
2023-05-05 à ; fin : 2023-05-05 . EUR.
Boulevard Albert Lebrun Le Toit Rouge
Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Swords is undoubtedly one of the best « Tribute » to the band Toto in Europe today.

Swords es sin duda una de las mejores bandas tributo a Toto de la Europa actual.

Swords gehört zweifellos zu den besten « Tribute »-Bands, die es derzeit in Europa gibt.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération