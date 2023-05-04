mar 25 avril 2023
Soirée Candy Sound Place des Halles Montélimar

Soirée Candy Sound Place des Halles, 4 mai 2023, Montélimar.

Pour lancer la saison, Candy Sound est de retour… Et on est en forme! Au programme : de quoi boire, de quoi manger et de quoi groover….
2023-05-04 à ; fin : 2023-05-04 . .
Place des Halles
Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

To launch the season, Candy Sound is back… And we’re in good shape! On the program: what to drink, what to eat and what to groove…

Para empezar la temporada, Candy Sound está de vuelta… ¡Y estamos en plena forma! En el programa: bebidas, comida y grooves…

Um die Saison zu eröffnen, ist Candy Sound wieder da… Und wir sind in Form! Auf dem Programm stehen: Essen, Trinken und Grooven…

4 mai 2023
