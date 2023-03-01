MONTÉES AU CLOCHER À LA BOUGIE La Ferté-Bernard La Ferté-Bernard
2023-03-01 18:30:00 – 2023-03-01 19:30:00
Dans le cadre du Festival Tout Feu Tout Flamme, l’Office de Tourisme vous propose des montées au clocher à la bougie tous les mercredis et vendredis de 18h30 à 19h30. Réservation obligatoire. Prévoir des chaussures adaptées. Enfant acceptés à partir de 8 ans. Tarif : 4€/pers
+33 2 43 71 21 21
