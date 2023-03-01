MONTÉES AU CLOCHER À LA BOUGIE La Ferté-Bernard, 1 mars 2023, La Ferté-Bernard .

MONTÉES AU CLOCHER À LA BOUGIE

Place Sali Carnot La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe  
2023-03-01 18:30:00 – 2023-03-01 19:30:00

La Ferté-Bernard
Sarthe

  Dans le cadre du Festival Tout Feu Tout Flamme, l’Office de Tourisme vous propose des montées au clocher à la bougie tous les mercredis et vendredis de 18h30 à 19h30. Réservation obligatoire. Prévoir des chaussures adaptées. Enfant acceptés à partir de 8 ans. Tarif : 4€/pers

+33 2 43 71 21 21

 

La Ferté-Bernard
dernière mise à jour : 2022-12-01 par