Animation LPO: Fête de la Science Montcuq-en-Quercy-Blanc, 11 octobre 2023, Montcuq-en-Quercy-Blanc.

Montcuq-en-Quercy-Blanc,Lot

Les sciences sont dans la nature! Apprenez à identifier plantes et animaux comme les naturalistes, les scientifiques de la biodiversité, ou utilisez la science pour mieux comprendre notre nature. Mesurez un arbre grâce à Thalès, tendez l’oreille vers le bruit d’un animal, ou faites avancer la recherche grâce aux sciences participatives!.

2023-10-11 fin : 2023-10-11 . EUR.

Montcuq-en-Quercy-Blanc 46800 Lot Occitanie



Science is in nature! Learn to identify plants and animals like naturalists and biodiversity scientists, or use science to better understand our natural world. Measure a tree with Thales, listen for the sound of an animal, or advance research with participatory science!

¡La ciencia está en la naturaleza! Aprende a identificar plantas y animales como los naturalistas y los científicos de la biodiversidad, o utiliza la ciencia para comprender mejor nuestro mundo natural. Mide un árbol gracias a Tales, escucha el sonido de un animal o avanza en la investigación mediante la ciencia participativa

Die Wissenschaft ist in der Natur! Lernen Sie, Pflanzen und Tiere wie Naturforscher und Wissenschaftler der Biodiversität zu identifizieren, oder nutzen Sie die Wissenschaft, um unsere Natur besser zu verstehen. Vermessen Sie einen Baum mit Thales, hören Sie auf Tiergeräusche oder treiben Sie die Forschung mit partizipativer Wissenschaft voran!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT CVL Castelnau-Montratier