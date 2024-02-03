Théâtre « Ce soir on sort ! » Montcresson
Catégories d’Évènement:
Théâtre « Ce soir on sort ! » Montcresson, samedi 3 février 2024.
Théâtre « Ce soir on sort ! » Montcresson Loiret
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-03 20:00:00
fin : 2024-02-03
Théâtre « Ce soir on sort ! »
Théâtre « Ce soir on sort ! » par la compagnie « Coup de théâtre ». Entrée libre au profit d’une association à la salle polyvalente.
.
Montcresson 45700 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
L’événement Théâtre « Ce soir on sort ! » Montcresson a été mis à jour le 2024-01-11 par OT GATINAIS SUD
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda