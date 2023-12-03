4ÈME BALADE GOURMANDE DE NOËL Montbronn
Lors de cette 4ème édition de la balade gourmande de Noël, 6 haltes gourmandes seront proposées aux marcheurs sur un parcours de 8 km, les enfants sont les bienvenus ! Le Père Noël sera présent sur le parcours !
Inscriptions avant le 25 novembre, par sms au 06 70 80 14 53 – chèque à envoyer à M. Daniel Petri, 39 rue Principale – 57510 GRUNDVILLER. Les places sont limitées.
Départ de la balade entre 10h15 et 12h00.
Prévoir des chaussures et vêtements adaptés.. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-12-03 10:15:00 fin : 2023-12-03 15:00:00. 37 EUR.
Montbronn 57415 Moselle Grand Est
This 4th edition of the Christmas gourmet walk will feature 6 gourmet stops along the 8 km route, with children welcome too! Santa Claus will be along for the ride!
Registration by November 25, by sms to 06 70 80 14 53 – cheque to be sent to M. Daniel Petri, 39 rue Principale – 57510 GRUNDVILLER. Places are limited.
Departure between 10:15 and 12:00.
Please bring suitable footwear and clothing.
Esta 4ª edición de la Christmas Gourmet Walk contará con 6 paradas gastronómicas a lo largo de los 8 km de recorrido, ¡y los niños también son bienvenidos! Papá Noel también estará presente
Inscripciones antes del 25 de noviembre, por SMS al 06 70 80 14 53 – cheque a nombre de M. Daniel Petri, 39 rue Principale – 57510 GRUNDVILLER. Plazas limitadas.
Salida entre las 10h15 y las 12h00.
Se ruega llevar calzado y ropa adecuados.
Ausgabe des weihnachtlichen Gourmet-Spaziergangs werden den Wanderern auf einer Strecke von 8 km 6 Gourmet-Haltestellen angeboten, Kinder sind herzlich willkommen! Der Weihnachtsmann wird auf der Strecke anwesend sein!
Anmeldung vor dem 25. November, per SMS an 06 70 80 14 53 – Scheck an M. Daniel Petri, 39 rue Principale – 57510 GRUNDVILLER. Die Plätze sind begrenzt.
Start des Spaziergangs zwischen 10:15 und 12:00 Uhr.
Angemessene Schuhe und Kleidung mitbringen.
