LE VÉLO POUR TOUS ! Place Édouard Barthe, 1 mai 2023, Montblanc.

Rendez-vous pour une randonnée vélo avec 1 parcours de 5, 10 km et une balade familiale accessible dès 3 ans.

Ravitaillements au départ, pendant et au retour de la randonnée.

Goûter offert à l’arrivée aux enfants participants..

2023-05-01 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-01 . .

Place Édouard Barthe

Montblanc 34290 Hérault Occitanie



Rendezvous for a bike ride with 1 course of 5, 10 km and a family ride accessible from 3 years.

Refreshments at the start, during and at the end of the ride.

Snack offered at the arrival to the participating children.

Cita para un paseo en bicicleta con 1 recorrido de 5, 10 km y un paseo familiar accesible a partir de 3 años.

Refrescos al inicio, durante y al final del recorrido.

Merienda ofrecida al final del recorrido a los niños participantes.

Treffen Sie sich zu einer Fahrradtour mit 1 Strecke von 5, 10 km und einer Familienwanderung, die ab 3 Jahren zugänglich ist.

Verpflegungsstellen am Start, während und auf dem Rückweg der Wanderung.

Den teilnehmenden Kindern wird bei der Ankunft ein kleiner Imbiss angeboten.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE