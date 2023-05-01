LE VÉLO POUR TOUS ! Place Édouard Barthe Montblanc
Rendez-vous pour une randonnée vélo avec 1 parcours de 5, 10 km et une balade familiale accessible dès 3 ans.
Ravitaillements au départ, pendant et au retour de la randonnée.
Goûter offert à l’arrivée aux enfants participants..
Place Édouard Barthe
Montblanc 34290 Hérault Occitanie
Rendezvous for a bike ride with 1 course of 5, 10 km and a family ride accessible from 3 years.
Refreshments at the start, during and at the end of the ride.
Snack offered at the arrival to the participating children.
Cita para un paseo en bicicleta con 1 recorrido de 5, 10 km y un paseo familiar accesible a partir de 3 años.
Refrescos al inicio, durante y al final del recorrido.
Merienda ofrecida al final del recorrido a los niños participantes.
Treffen Sie sich zu einer Fahrradtour mit 1 Strecke von 5, 10 km und einer Familienwanderung, die ab 3 Jahren zugänglich ist.
Verpflegungsstellen am Start, während und auf dem Rückweg der Wanderung.
Den teilnehmenden Kindern wird bei der Ankunft ein kleiner Imbiss angeboten.
