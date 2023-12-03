Songes d’hiver – Marché de Noel, 3 décembre 2023, Montbazon.

Près de 40 exposants présentent un grand choix de cadeaux pour toute la famille.

Reconnu pour sa convivialité et son esprit familial, le marché de Noël de Montbazon propose gratuitement tout au long de la journée des spectacles et animations..

Dimanche 2023-12-03 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-12-03 18:00:00. .

Montbazon 37250 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Nearly 40 exhibitors present a large choice of gifts for the whole family.

Recognized for its conviviality and its family spirit, the Christmas market of Montbazon offers free shows and animations all day long.

Cerca de 40 expositores presentan una amplia gama de regalos para toda la familia.

Conocido por su convivencia y espíritu familiar, el mercado navideño de Montbazon ofrece espectáculos y animaciones gratuitas durante todo el día.

Fast 40 Aussteller präsentieren eine große Auswahl an Geschenken für die ganze Familie.

Der Weihnachtsmarkt von Montbazon ist für seine Geselligkeit und seinen Familiengeist bekannt und bietet den ganzen Tag über kostenlose Aufführungen und Animationen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-27 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme