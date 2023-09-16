Balade nature « les « oiseaux nichant chez vous » Montbazon, 16 septembre 2023, Montbazon.

Montbazon,Indre-et-Loire

La municipalité et la Ligue pour la Protection des Oiseaux (LPO) vous invitent à découvrir les « oiseaux nichant chez vous » au cours d’une balade nature. Réservation indispensable..

Samedi 2023-09-16 14:30:00 fin : 2023-09-16 17:00:00. .

Montbazon 37250 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



The municipality and the Ligue pour la Protection des Oiseaux (LPO) invite you to discover the « birds nesting at home » during a nature walk. Reservations essential.

El ayuntamiento y la Ligue pour la Protection des Oiseaux (LPO) le invitan a descubrir las « aves que anidan en su casa » durante un paseo por la naturaleza. Imprescindible reservar.

Die Stadtverwaltung und die Liga für Vogelschutz (LPO) laden Sie ein, bei einem Naturspaziergang die « bei Ihnen nistenden Vögel » zu entdecken. Reservierung erforderlich.

