Concert Zulu Fox, 29 avril 2023, Montaut.

Concert privé dans un lieu tenu secret ( « La Grange ») dont l’adresse vous sera communiquée par mail une fois votre réservation effectuée.

Accueil au bar à partir de 19h30 .

Début des concerts 20h. A partir de 20h00, Scène ouverte aux élèves de Mr Claude Amzallag +

GINGER CLUB + ZULU FOX. Au répertoire des standards du Rock revisités (de Pink Floyd à Bowie en passant par ZZ Top, Black Sabbath, Motorhead, Zappa, Ufo …) et des compositions dans la même veine.

Tout ça joué par un vrai groupe avec de vrais amplis à lampes et du son réglé aux petits oignons. Lors de votre réservation, pensez à indiquer si vous souhaitez assister au concert du vendredi ou du Samedi.

Pour les familles avec enfants contactez le groupe, un tarif spécial vous sera accordé.

Pensez à covoiturer, les places de parking sont limitées..

Private concert in a secret place (« La Grange ») whose address will be communicated to you by email once your reservation is made.

Reception at the bar from 7:30 pm.

Beginning of the concerts 20h. From 8:00 pm, open stage to the students of Mr Claude Amzallag +

GINGER CLUB + ZULU FOX. In the repertoire of the standards of the Rock revisited (of Pink Floyd in Bowie by way of ZZ Top, Black Sabbath, Motorhead, Zappa, Ufo?) and compositions in the same vein.

All of this played by a real band with real tube amps and a finely tuned sound. When you make your reservation, please indicate if you want to attend the Friday or Saturday concert.

For families with children contact the band, a special rate will be granted.

Think of carpooling, parking spaces are limited.

Concierto privado en un lugar secreto (« La Grange »), cuya dirección se le comunicará por correo electrónico una vez efectuada la reserva.

Recepción en el bar a partir de las 19.30 h.

Inicio de los conciertos a las 20 h. A partir de las 20 h, escenario abierto para los alumnos del Sr. Claude Amzallag +

GINGER CLUB + ZULU FOX. El repertorio incluye clásicos del rock revisitados (de Pink Floyd a Bowie, pasando por ZZ Top, Black Sabbath, Motorhead, Zappa, Ufo…) y composiciones en la misma línea.

Todo ello interpretado por una banda de verdad, con auténticos amplificadores de válvulas y un sonido afinado. Al hacer la reserva, indique si desea asistir al concierto del viernes o del sábado.

Para las familias con niños contactar con la banda, se dará una tarifa especial.

Recuerde compartir coche, las plazas de aparcamiento son limitadas.

Privatkonzert an einem geheimen Ort (« La Grange »), dessen Adresse Ihnen nach der Buchung per E-Mail mitgeteilt wird.

Empfang an der Bar ab 19.30 Uhr.

Beginn der Konzerte 20 Uhr. Ab 20 Uhr: Offene Bühne für die Schüler von Herrn Claude Amzallag +

GINGER CLUB + ZULU FOX. Im Repertoire sind neu interpretierte Rockstandards (von Pink Floyd über Bowie bis hin zu ZZ Top, Black Sabbath, Motorhead, Zappa, Ufo?) und Kompositionen in der gleichen Richtung.

All das wird von einer echten Band mit echten Röhrenverstärkern und einem auf den Punkt abgestimmten Sound gespielt. Denken Sie bei Ihrer Reservierung daran, anzugeben, ob Sie das Konzert am Freitag oder am Samstag besuchen möchten.

Für Familien mit Kindern, die mit der Band Kontakt aufnehmen, wird ein Sonderpreis gewährt.

Denken Sie daran, Fahrgemeinschaften zu bilden, da die Parkplätze begrenzt sind.

