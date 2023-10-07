ECRANS ET JEUX VIDÉOS : LES EFFETS SUR LE CORPS ET L’ESPRIT ET ATELIER Montarnaud, 7 octobre 2023, Montarnaud.

Montarnaud,Hérault

Ecrans et jeux vidéo : les effets sur le corps et l’esprit avec l’association Battle4.

Discussions-sensibilisation sur l’accompagnement des enfants et adolescents aux jeux vidéo et au eSport. Parents, enfants, ados et intervenants pourront échanger ensemble sur la question..

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . .

Montarnaud 34570 Hérault Occitanie



Screens and video games: the effects on body and mind with the Battle4 association.

Discussions and awareness-raising on how to support children and teenagers with video games and eSports. Parents, children, teenagers and speakers will be able to discuss the issue together.

Pantallas y videojuegos: los efectos sobre el cuerpo y la mente con la asociación Battle4.

Debates y sensibilización sobre cómo ayudar a los niños y adolescentes con los videojuegos y los eSports. Padres, niños, adolescentes y ponentes podrán debatir juntos sobre el tema.

Bildschirme und Videospiele: Auswirkungen auf Körper und Geist mit dem Verein Battle4.

Diskussionen-Sensibilisierung über die Begleitung von Kindern und Jugendlichen bei Videospielen und eSport. Eltern, Kinder, Jugendliche und Referenten können sich gemeinsam über das Thema austauschen.

