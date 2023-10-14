Portes ouvertes chez Serge Chabrol MONTARGIS Montargis
Portes ouvertes chez Serge Chabrol MONTARGIS Montargis, 14 octobre 2023, Montargis.
Portes ouvertes chez Serge Chabrol 14 et 15 octobre MONTARGIS Voir https://sergechabrolpeinture.fr/
Découvrez le peintre Serge Chabrol lors des portes ouvertes.
MONTARGIS 2, rue Franklin Roosevelt, Montargis Montargis [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://sergechabrolpeinture.fr/ »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « serge.chabrol@wanadoo.fr »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-14T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-14T19:00:00+02:00
2023-10-15T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-15T19:00:00+02:00
FMACEN045V50B6IC
©Département du Loiret