Marche solidaire au profit du Téléthon Montaigut Station Montaigut-le-Blanc
Montaigut-le-Blanc,Creuse
Montaigut en fête organise une marche solidaire au profit du Téléthon.
2 parcours : 6km et 12 km.
Collation à l’arrivée.
Venez nombreux, en famille, entre amis…
2023-12-03 fin : 2023-12-03 . .
Montaigut Station Salle des fêtes
Montaigut-le-Blanc 23320 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Montaigut en fête is organizing a walk in aid of the Telethon.
2 routes: 6km and 12 km.
Refreshments on arrival.
Come one, come all, with family and friends…
Montaigut en fête organiza una marcha benéfica a favor del Teletón.
2 recorridos: 6 km y 12 km.
Refrescos a la llegada.
Venga con su familia y amigos.
Montaigut en fête organisiert einen Solidaritätsmarsch zugunsten des Telethon.
2 Strecken: 6 km und 12 km.
Imbiss bei der Ankunft.
Kommen Sie zahlreich, mit der Familie, unter Freunden…
