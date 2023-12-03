Marche solidaire au profit du Téléthon Montaigut Station Montaigut-le-Blanc, 3 décembre 2023, Montaigut-le-Blanc.

Montaigut-le-Blanc,Creuse

Montaigut en fête organise une marche solidaire au profit du Téléthon.

2 parcours : 6km et 12 km.

Collation à l’arrivée.

Venez nombreux, en famille, entre amis…

2023-12-03 fin : 2023-12-03 . .

Montaigut Station Salle des fêtes

Montaigut-le-Blanc 23320 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Montaigut en fête is organizing a walk in aid of the Telethon.

2 routes: 6km and 12 km.

Refreshments on arrival.

Come one, come all, with family and friends…

Montaigut en fête organiza una marcha benéfica a favor del Teletón.

2 recorridos: 6 km y 12 km.

Refrescos a la llegada.

Venga con su familia y amigos.

Montaigut en fête organisiert einen Solidaritätsmarsch zugunsten des Telethon.

2 Strecken: 6 km und 12 km.

Imbiss bei der Ankunft.

Kommen Sie zahlreich, mit der Familie, unter Freunden…

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT Grand Guéret