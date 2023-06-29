LES GARDEN PARTY DES DOMAINES PAUL MAS Route de Villeveyrac, 29 juin 2023, Montagnac.

Rejoignez-nous le temps d’une soirée festive au cœur des oliviers, à la lueur des lumières tamisées, dans un carde idyllique au bord des vignes !.

2023-06-29 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-29 23:00:00. .

Route de Villeveyrac

Montagnac 34530 Hérault Occitanie



Domaines Paul Mas 2022 Garden Party

Come and enjoy a convivial evening in the olive grove at the heart of Château Paul Mas. Let yourself be carried away by the musical atmosphere and taste the wines of the domain.

FREE admission and no reservation required!

From 7:00 pm, on Thursdays

– Thursday June 30th

– Thursday July 28th

– Thursday August 11th

– Thursday August 25th

Acompáñenos en una velada festiva en el corazón de los olivares, bajo el resplandor de luces tenues, en un entorno idílico al borde de los viñedos

Begleiten Sie uns zu einem festlichen Abend inmitten von Olivenbäumen, bei gedämpftem Licht und in einer idyllischen Kardenlandschaft am Rande der Weinberge!

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE