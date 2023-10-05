UBIC – DUO TECHNO – NADIA RATSIMANDRESY & ANNABELLE PLAYE Mont Lozère et Goulet, 5 octobre 2023, Mont Lozère et Goulet.

Mont Lozère et Goulet,Lozère

UBIC – DUO TECHNO

NADIA RATSIMANDRESY | ONDE MARTENOT

ANNABELLE PLAYE | ÉLECTRONIQUE

Avec leurs instruments électroniques, les deux musiciennes s’approprient les codes de la techno. Jouer et danser, saturer l’onde à la quête du kick ! Danse électro…..

2023-10-05 fin : 2023-10-05 . EUR.

Mont Lozère et Goulet 48190 Lozère Occitanie



UBIC – DUO TECHNO

NADIA RATSIMANDRESY | ONDE MARTENOT

ANNABELLE PLAYE | ELECTRONICS

With their electronic instruments, the two musicians appropriate the codes of techno. Playing and dancing, saturating the wave in search of the kick! Electro dance….

UBIC – DÚO TECHNO

NADIA RATSIMANDRESY | ONDE MARTENOT

ANNABELLE PLAYE | ELECTRÓNICA

Con sus instrumentos electrónicos, los dos músicos abordan los códigos del techno. Tocando y bailando, ¡saturan la onda en busca de la patada! Electro dance….

UBIC – TECHNO-DUO

NADIA RATSIMANDRESY | MARTENOT-WELLE

ANNABELLE PLAYE | ELEKTRONIK

Mit ihren elektronischen Instrumenten eignen sich die beiden Musikerinnen die Codes des Techno an. Spielen und tanzen, die Welle auf der Suche nach dem Kick sättigen! Elektro-Tanz….

Mise à jour le 2023-09-28 par 48 – OT Mont Lozère