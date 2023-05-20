Ut en Piste en concert à Moncontour 1 Rue Maxime Ridouard, 20 mai 2023, Moncontour.

Pour faire le tour du Monde en chantant !

La Chorale Ut en Piste sous la direction de Fanny Rambeau vous propose son concert avec la participation de la chorale « l’Edelweiss » de Tarbes sous la direction de Jean-François Robineau.

2023-05-20 à ; fin : 2023-05-20 . EUR.

1 Rue Maxime Ridouard Église Saint-Nicolas

Moncontour 86330 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



To go around the world singing !

The Chorale Ut en Piste under the direction of Fanny Rambeau offers you its concert with the participation of the choir « l’Edelweiss » from Tarbes under the direction of Jean-François Robineau

¡Dar la vuelta al mundo cantando!

El coro Ut en Piste, dirigido por Fanny Rambeau, le ofrece su concierto con la participación del coro « Edelweiss » de Tarbes, dirigido por Jean-François Robineau

Um singend um die Welt zu reisen!

Der Chor Ut en Piste unter der Leitung von Fanny Rambeau bietet Ihnen sein Konzert mit der Teilnahme des Chors « l’Edelweiss » aus Tarbes unter der Leitung von Jean-François Robineau an

Mise à jour le 2023-04-04 par Office de Tourisme du Pays Loudunais