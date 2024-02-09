SPECTACLE « COWBOY OU INDIEN ? » PAR GROUPE DÉJÀ Moncé-en-Belin, 9 février 2024 19:00, Moncé-en-Belin.

Moncé-en-Belin,Sarthe

Aujourd’hui, qu’est-ce qui réunit Martin et Benoit Fournier ? Ils sont frères, c’est tout, et c’est déjà trop !.

2024-02-09 fin : 2024-02-09 20:10:00.

Moncé-en-Belin 72230 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



What brings Martin and Benoit Fournier together today? They’re brothers, that’s all, and that’s too much!

¿Qué une hoy a Martin y Benoit Fournier? Son hermanos, eso es todo, ¡y eso ya es demasiado!

Was verbindet Martin und Benoit Fournier heute? Sie sind einfach nur Brüder, und das ist schon zu viel!

