épHémères-entrActe 2020 5ème édition Château de Monbazillac Monbazillac
épHémères-entrActe 2020 5ème édition Château de Monbazillac, 10 août 2020 10:00, Monbazillac.
10 août – 30 septembre 2020 Sur place Entrée libre http://www.lesrivesdelart.com, http://www.facebook.com/lesrivesdelart/, http://www.instagram.com/lesrivesdelart/
Art contemporain et patrimoine en vallée de Dordogne
Depuis 2008,Les Rives de l’Art croise l’art contemporain et le patrimoine en vallée de Dordogne.
Pendant l’été entre deux « Biennales épHémères » c’est l’entrActe
En 2020,épHémère entrActe invite quatre artistes à présenter quatre oeuvres sur quatre sites remarquables ou insolites. insolites… châteaux, parc, chais mais aussi barrage sur la rivière avec sa passe à poissons migrateurs…
Le temps d’un été, l’art sera là où on ne l’attend pas, pour surprendre, comprendre, ravir ou interpeller…
Au château de Tiregand,Creysse,Devant le château,sculpture de Jeanne TZAUT.Dans les chais, installations de Pierre LABAT
Au château de Monbazillac Dans le parc, sculpture de François FRECHET
Au barrage de Mauzac Le long de la nouvelle passe à poissons, oeuvres photographiques de Jean François NOBLE.
En raison des circonstances… ces oeuvres photographiques seront installées fin août et resteront visibles au delà de la fin septembre.
Château de Monbazillac Monbazillac 24240 Monbazillac Dordogne
