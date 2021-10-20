Mon Premier Festival au Chaplin Saint-Lambert Le Chaplin Saint-Lambert, 20 octobre 2021, Paris.

Date et horaire exacts : Du 20 au 29 octobre 2021 :
lundi, mardi, mercredi, jeudi, vendredi, samedi, dimanche de 10h à 18h30
payant
Retrouvez prochainement tous les films projetés au Chaplin Saint-Lambert pendant Mon Premier Festival !

► Retour à la page d’accueil Mon Premier Festival

SAMEDI 23 OCTOBRE

dimanche 24 octobre

lundi 25 octobre

mardi 26 octobre

mercredi 27 octobre

jeudi 28 octobre

vendredi 29 octobre

Spectacles -> Projection

Le Chaplin Saint-Lambert 6 rue Péclet Paris 75015
8 : Commerce (344m) 8 : Félix Faure (480m) Peclet : 70, 80, 88

Contact :Le Chaplin Saint-Lambert http://www.lescinemaschaplin.fr/st-lambert/contact/ https://www.facebook.com/cinemaschaplin/

Spectacles -> Projection Étudiants;Mon Premier Festival;Ados;Cinéma;En famille;Enfants
Date complète :
2021-10-20T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-20T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-21T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-21T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-22T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-22T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-23T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-23T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-24T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-24T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-25T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-25T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-26T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-26T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-27T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-27T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-28T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-28T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-29T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-29T18:30:00+02:00
© Mon Premier Festival