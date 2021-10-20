Mon Premier Festival au Chaplin Saint-Lambert Le Chaplin Saint-Lambert Paris
Mon Premier Festival au Chaplin Saint-Lambert Le Chaplin Saint-Lambert, 20 octobre 2021, Paris.
Date et horaire exacts : Du 20 au 29 octobre 2021 :
lundi, mardi, mercredi, jeudi, vendredi, samedi, dimanche de 10h à 18h30
payant
Retrouvez prochainement tous les films projetés au Chaplin Saint-Lambert pendant Mon Premier Festival !
► Retour à la page d’accueil Mon Premier Festival
SAMEDI 23 OCTOBRE
- 11h15 : “Le Petit Monde de Léo” de Giulio Gianini ★ ciné-conte // Dès 2 ans
- 14h15 : Le Tableau de Jean-François Laguionie ★ atelier créatif // Dès 7 ans
- 16h15 : Pocahontas, une légende indienne de Eric Goldberg et Mike Gabriel // Dès 6 ans
dimanche 24 octobre
- 11h15 : “Patate” de Sylvain Vincendeau, Claude Barras, Isabelle Favez, Pierre-Luc Granjon, Benoît Chieux et Damien Louche-Pélissier ★ atelier créatif // Dès 4 ans
- 14h15 : “Jardins enchantés” de Debora Cheyenne, Nastia Voronina, Judit Orosz, Andrea Love, Andrea Wahl, Lena von Döhren et Galen Fott // Dès 5 ans
- 16h15 : Rox et Rouky de Ted Berman, Richard Rich et Art Stevens ★ quiz // Dès 6 ans
lundi 25 octobre
- 10h15 : “Alice Comedies” par Laurent Pontoizeau // Dès 3 ans
- 14h15 : Le Voyage du prince de Jean-François Laguionie et Xavier Picard ★ déguisement // Dès 7 ans
- 16h15 : Les Visiteurs de Jean-Marie Poiré ★ quiz // Dès 10 ans
mardi 26 octobre
- 10h15 : “Graine de champion” de Simon Lereng Wilmont et Victor Kossakovsky en VOSTF ★ quiz // Dès 8 ans
- 14h15 : La Vallée des loups de Jean-Michel Bertrand ★ ciné-discussion // Dès 6 ans
- 16h15 : “Patate” de Sylvain Vincendeau, Claude Barras, Isabelle Favez, Pierre-Luc Granjon, Benoît Chieux et Damien Louche-Pélissier ★ atelier créatif // Dès 4 ans
mercredi 27 octobre
- 10h15 : “Maman pleut des cordes” de Javier Navarro Avilés, Dina Velikovskaya, Natalia Mirzoyan et Hugo de Faucompret // Dès 7 ans
- 14h15 : Rox et Rouky de Ted Berman, Richard Rich et Art Stevens ★ karaoké // Dès 6 ans
- 16h15 : “L’Écureuil qui voyait tout en vert” de Behzad Farahat et Nahid Shamsdoust ★ bébés bienvenus // Dès 3 ans
jeudi 28 octobre
- 10h15 : Le Tableau de Jean-François Laguionie en séance sous-titrée audio-décrite // Dès 7 ans
- 14h15 : Pocahontas, une légende indienne de Eric Goldberg et Mike Gabriel ★ karaoké // Dès 6 ans
- 16h15 : L’Ours de Jean-Jacques Annaud // Dès 8 ans
vendredi 29 octobre
- 10h15 : “Patate” de Sylvain Vincendeau, Claude Barras, Isabelle Favez, Pierre-Luc Granjon, Benoît Chieux et Damien Louche-Pélissier ★ bébés bienvenus // Dès 4 ans
- 14h15 : Le Voyage du prince de Jean-François Laguionie et Xavier Picard // Dès 7 ans
- 16h15 : La Vallée des loups de Jean-Michel Bertrand ★ ciné-discussion // Dès 6 ans
Spectacles -> Projection
Le Chaplin Saint-Lambert 6 rue Péclet Paris 75015
8 : Commerce (344m) 8 : Félix Faure (480m) Peclet : 70, 80, 88
Contact :Le Chaplin Saint-Lambert http://www.lescinemaschaplin.fr/st-lambert/contact/ https://www.facebook.com/cinemaschaplin/
Spectacles -> Projection Étudiants;Mon Premier Festival;Ados;Cinéma;En famille;Enfants
Date complète :
2021-10-20T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-20T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-21T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-21T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-22T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-22T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-23T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-23T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-24T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-24T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-25T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-25T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-26T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-26T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-27T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-27T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-28T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-28T18:30:00+02:00;2021-10-29T10:00:00+02:00_2021-10-29T18:30:00+02:00
© Mon Premier Festival