ARMEL DUPAS MON ONCLE Nantes, 26 novembre 2023, Nantes.

ARMEL DUPAS Dimanche 26 novembre, 17h00 MON ONCLE

Les Rendez-Vous d’Armel. Le pianiste nantais Armel Dupas propose un rendez-vous original autour du piano et de la scène musicale nantaise.

MON ONCLE 16 rue d'Alger, 44100 Nantes Nantes 44100 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire Looking for elegant piano music ? How to improvise on jazz standards? Wondering what contemporary neoclassical sounds like? Do you already have listened to peaceful piano playlists on Spotify? Want to discover fresh poetry from France? You are in the right place! My name is Armel Dupas, and I'm a pianist and composer based in Nantes, France. I record music on my grand piano in my home studio. I compose and arrange music, and produce videos to answer YOUR How To questions so you know how to compose, arrange, transcribe, improvise. You will get tips, tricks, how to, reviews – in simple language we all understand! You might be a pianist as well, a music fan or a student, this page is for you. Want to work together or organize a piano solo concert in your city ? Send me an email armeldupas(at)gmail.com or +33 6 69 14 14 75 Armel Dupas #jazz #piano #nantes

2023-11-26T17:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-26T20:00:00+01:00

Néoclassique